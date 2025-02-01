AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch PGA Golf, odds
The PGA Tour kicked off the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, January 30th, and will run until Sunday, February 2nd, which features many of the top golfers in the world.
Russell Henley has the lead after the first round of golf after posting a score of -8. He will face some stiff competition if he wants to hang on with six other golfers, all shooting seven under par. The lies of Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Rickie Fowler are not too far behind as well, making this an enticing week of golf.
Wyndham Clark took home the win last year at this event but had a poor showing on day one, shooting two over par. If he wants to get back into the mix, he has his work cut out for him.
This is a great event for any golf fan, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Date: Thursday, January 30th - Sunday, February 2nd
- TV Channel: CBS
