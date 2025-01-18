Arsenal vs Aston Villa Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
Arsenal will face Aston Villa in this Premiere League action on Saturday, January 18th, at Old Trafford.
WATCH: Arsenal vs Aston Villa Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Arsenal got the win last time these two clubs faced off with a 2-0 victory. Aston Villa and top goal scorer Ollie Watkins will look to avenge the loss but will have to slow down Arsenal's attack that has led to a +22 goal differential this season. Arsenal is in second place in the standings with 43 points.
Potential Starting Lineups
Arsenal:
Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard
Aston Villa:
Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Rogers, Tielemans, Bailey; Watkins
WATCH: Premiere League Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Arsenal vs Aston Villa
- Date: Saturday, January 18th
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC (4K)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Arsenal: -205
Aston Villa: +600
Draw: +350
O/U: 2.5 (O -120) (U -100)