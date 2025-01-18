The Big Lead

Arsenal vs Aston Villa Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between Arsenal and Aston Villa in the Premier League live on Saturday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Arsenal will face Aston Villa in this Premiere League action on Saturday, January 18th, at Old Trafford.

WATCH: Arsenal vs Aston Villa Live | Stream FREE on Fubo

Arsenal got the win last time these two clubs faced off with a 2-0 victory. Aston Villa and top goal scorer Ollie Watkins will look to avenge the loss but will have to slow down Arsenal's attack that has led to a +22 goal differential this season. Arsenal is in second place in the standings with 43 points.

Potential Starting Lineups

Arsenal:
Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard

Aston Villa:
Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Rogers, Tielemans, Bailey; Watkins

WATCH: Premiere League Live | Stream FREE on Fubo

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

  • Date: Saturday, January 18th
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC (4K)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Arsenal: -205

Aston Villa: +600

Draw: +350

O/U: 2.5 (O -120) (U -100)

