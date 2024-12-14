Army vs Navy: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Navy Midshipmen will face the Army Black Knights at Northwest Stadium on Saturday, December 14th.
Army is ranked inside the top 25 in the nation and have an 11-1 record this season with their only loss coming at the hands of top ranked Notre Dame. Aside from the 49-14 loss they have had a fantastic season led by Bryson Daily. The senior quarterback has ran for 29 touchdowns and thrown for eight more.
Navy will look to ruin their rival's great season by handing them a loss at the end of the year. They are 8-3, but all three of their losses have come down the stretch. Blake Horvath has 24 combined touchdowns, and the junior quarterback will play a larger role in the success of the Midshipmen in this game.
This is a great college football matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action, so make sure to tune in.
Army vs Navy
- Date: Saturday, December 14th
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Army (-270) vs Navy (+220)
Spread: ARMY -6.5
O/U: 39.5