Arkansas vs Tennessee: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Arkansas Razorbacks will face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, January 4th, at the Food City Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
Arkansas will be put to the test in this matchup as they try to end Tennessee's undefeated streak. Adou Thiero is having a strong senior season, and his 17.8 points per game are a big reason why the Razorbacks have an 11-2 record. They have won six straight games.
Tennessee comes in as the number one ranked team in the nation with a perfect 13-0 record. Chaz Lanier is proving his worth in his first season with the Volunteers after transferring from North Florida. The senior is averaging 19.6 points per game, good for 21st in all of college basketball.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Arkansas Razorbacks vs Tennessee Volunteers
- Date: Saturday, January 4th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Arkansas (+550) vs Tennessee (-900)
Spread: TENN -12.5
O/U: 143.5