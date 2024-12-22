Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Arizona Cardinals will face the Carolina Panthers in week 16 of the NFL season at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 22nd.
WATCH: Cardinals vs Panthers Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Cardinals are 7-7 but remain one game out of first place in the NFC West standings. They likely need to win the division in order to make the playoffs, but that is possible if they win their last three games of the season. It is time for Kyler Murray to step up.
Despite losing their last games and having a poor record, Carolina has been one of the more exciting teams over the last month of the season. They nearly beat the Eagles, Buccaneers, and Chiefs, who should all be playing in the postseason. Bryce Young looks much improved after returning as the starter.
This is a great Week 16 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers
- Date: Sunday, December 22nd
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Arizona Cardinals (-215) vs Carolina Panthers (+180)
Spread: ARI -5
O/U: 47.5