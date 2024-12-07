American Athletic Championship Tulane vs Army: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Tulane Green Wave will face the Army Black Knights in the American Athletic Championship at Michie Stadium on Friday, December 6th.
WATCH: Tulane vs Army Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Green Wave are 9-3 on the season and can secure the AAC championship with one more win over Army. They lost their last game to Memphis but had won eight straight games prior to the disappointing outing. They can get back on track and behind a strong performance from their running back, Makhi Hughes. Hughes has rushed for 1,306 yards and 15 scores on the season.
Army is ranked inside the top 25 in the nation, and their lone loss of the season came at the hands of top-ranked Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are ranked fourth in the country, so the Black Knights can hold their head high, knowing their only loss of the year was against a team with national title hopes. Expect a big game from Bryson Daily, who scored 33 total touchdowns this season.
This is a great championship matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Tulane vs Army
- Date: Friday, December 6th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tulane (-210) vs Army (+175)
Spread: TULN -5
O/U: 45.5