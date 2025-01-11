All-American Bowl High School Football: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The 2025 Navy All-American Bowl will take place at the Alamodome on Sunday, January 12th, featuring some of the top high school football players in the country.
WATCH: All-American Bowl Live | Stream free on Fubo
This is a 25-year-old event that features many players that will one day be playing on Sundays. The East versus West format is always a great watch for anyone scouting the new talent that will be soaring up the football ranks in the coming years. Five-star recruits and players looking to improve their rankings all have much to prove as they transition to the next level, and this is the start of it all.
This is a great matchup, and make sure to tune in so you do not want to miss any of the action.
All-American Bowl
- Date: Saturday, January 11th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)