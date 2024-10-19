Alabama vs Tennessee, free live stream, TV channel, time
By Kilty Cleary
The stage is set for an SEC showdown as the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville this Saturday.
Alabama narrowly avoided another setback last week, holding on for a 27-25 win over South Carolina. The Tide have shown flashes of dominance but struggled to close out the Gamecocks, raising some concerns as they prepare for this SEC matchup.
Meanwhile, Tennessee has been reeling a bit. After suffering a 19-14 loss to Arkansas, they barely scraped by in a 23-17 overtime win against Florida last week. The Vols will need to bring their best game to challenge the Crimson Tide.
This clash of two top-10 teams promises to deliver some fireworks in Knoxville, and the winner will have a significant leg up in the SEC standings. Don't miss it!
#7 Alabama vs. #11 Tennessee
- Date: Saturday, October 19
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Alabama (-3) vs Tennessee
O/U: 57.5
