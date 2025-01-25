The Big Lead

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League live on Saturday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Getty Images
AFC Bournemouth will face Nottingham Forest in this Premiere League action on Saturday, January 25th, at Vitality Stadium.

The last two times these two clubs have played the match ended in a draw. Nottingham holds the edge in the season standings with 44 points, but Bournemouth is not far behind with 37. Chris Wood has provided a ton of scoring this year for Nottingham, with 14 goals in 22 matches, and Justin Kluivert leads Bournemouth with ten.

Potential Starting Lineups

Bournemouth:
Kepa; Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Adams; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Ouattara

Nottingham Forest:
Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Yates, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest

  • Date: Saturday, January 25th
  • Time: 10 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

AFC Bournemouth: +105

Nottingham Forest: +235

Draw: +260

O/U: 2.5 (O -130) (U EVEN)

