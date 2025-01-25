AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
AFC Bournemouth will face Nottingham Forest in this Premiere League action on Saturday, January 25th, at Vitality Stadium.
WATCH: AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
The last two times these two clubs have played the match ended in a draw. Nottingham holds the edge in the season standings with 44 points, but Bournemouth is not far behind with 37. Chris Wood has provided a ton of scoring this year for Nottingham, with 14 goals in 22 matches, and Justin Kluivert leads Bournemouth with ten.
Potential Starting Lineups
Bournemouth:
Kepa; Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Adams; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Ouattara
Nottingham Forest:
Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Yates, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood
AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest
- Date: Saturday, January 25th
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
AFC Bournemouth: +105
Nottingham Forest: +235
Draw: +260
O/U: 2.5 (O -130) (U EVEN)