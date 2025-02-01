AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds, lineups
AFC Bournemouth will face Liverpool in this Premiere League action on Saturday, February 1st, at Vitality Stadium.
Liverpool has dominated this year, and the club has used a +33 goal differential to claim the top spot in the Premier League standings. They have a 16-5-1 record, and their 53 points are six more than the second-place club. Mohamed Salah has 19 goals and will go head-to-head with Justin Kluivert of Bournemouth, who has scored 11 goals in 22 matches. Bournemouth has also had a decent campaign and currently sits seventh in the standings. Their +15 goal differential would suggest they have a decent chance of making this a great match.
Potential Starting Lineups
Bournemouth:
Kepa; Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Adams; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Ouattara
Liverpool:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz
AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
- Date: Saturday, February 1st
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
AFC Bournemouth: +340
Liverpool: -145
Draw: +333
O/U: 3.5 (O +115) (U -150)