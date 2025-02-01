The Big Lead

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds, lineups

Catch all the action between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool in the Premier League live on Saturday.

By Ben Verbrugge

AFC Bournemouth will face Liverpool in this Premiere League action on Saturday, February 1st, at Vitality Stadium.

Liverpool has dominated this year, and the club has used a +33 goal differential to claim the top spot in the Premier League standings. They have a 16-5-1 record, and their 53 points are six more than the second-place club. Mohamed Salah has 19 goals and will go head-to-head with Justin Kluivert of Bournemouth, who has scored 11 goals in 22 matches. Bournemouth has also had a decent campaign and currently sits seventh in the standings. Their +15 goal differential would suggest they have a decent chance of making this a great match.

Potential Starting Lineups

Bournemouth:
Kepa; Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Adams; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Ouattara

Liverpool:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool

  • Date: Saturday, February 1st
  • Time: 10 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

AFC Bournemouth: +340

Liverpool: -145

Draw: +333

O/U: 3.5 (O +115) (U -150)

