Adidas drops Miami Hurricanes Centennial 85s, how to buy
By Kilty Cleary
With college basketball tipping off next week, adidas Basketball is bringing the heat with its latest release: new Centennial 85 Low colorways, inspired by some of the boldest and most beloved university designs. As the 2024-2025 season begins, adidas isn’t just about game-day gear; they’re dropping sneakers that celebrate the pride, energy, and legacy of college hoops.
One standout pair that’s getting tons of attention is the Miami Hurricanes edition. These kicks are tailor-made for Canes fans, combining classic style with that unmistakable green-and-orange flair. Whether you’re a student looking to show off your school spirit on campus or a die-hard fan repping your team all season long, these sneakers are a must-have.
Perfect for cheering from the stands or cruising around town, adidas’ new Centennial 85 collection celebrates everything we love about college basketball: the tradition, the passion, and the pride of representing your team. So grab your Hurricanes kicks and step into the season in style!
SHOP: Miami Hurricanes adidas Unisex Centennial 85 Low Basketball Shoes
Whether you're hitting the courts, cheering from the stands, or just looking to rep the Canes in style, the Miami Hurricanes Centennial 85s bring the perfect blend of school pride and iconic Adidas design.
