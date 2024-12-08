ACC Championship Clemson vs SMU: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Clemson Tigers will face the SMU Mustangs in the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 7th.
Clemson severely hurt their chances of making the College Football Playoffs after losing to South Carolina 17-14 last week. They can still play spoiler, however, and claim the ACC title with a win over SMU. Cade Klubnik will be looking for a bounce-back game after throwing an interception and zero touchdown passes last week.
SMU likely punches their ticket to the playoffs with a win. They are 11-1 on the year, led by senior running back Brashard Smith. Smith has rushed for 1,157 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 6 yards per carry. Look for a big game from the Mustangs playmaker.
Clemson vs SMU
- Date: Saturday, December 7th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Clemson (+120) vs SMU (-140)
Spread: SMU -2.5
O/U: 55.5