AC Milan vs Girona FC Free Champions League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between AC Milan and Girona FC in the Champions League live on Wednesday.

By Ben Verbrugge

AC Milan will face Girona FC in this Champions League action on Wednesday, January 22nd, at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Tijjani Reijnders and Christian Pulisic have each scored three goals for AC Milan in the Champions League, which has helped the club get 12 points and a 4-0-2 record. Girona has not faired as well, and in six matches so far, they only have three points and sit near the bottom of the standings. They have one win and five losses, and no player has scored more than one goal so far.

Potential Starting Lineups

AC Milan:
Maignan; Emerson, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Bennacer, Fofana; Pulisic, Reijnders, Leao; Morata

Girona:
Gazzaniga; Martinez, D. Lopez, Krejci, Blind; Solis, Martin; Tsygankov, Van de Beek, Gil; Ruiz

AC Milan vs Girona FC

  • Date: Wednesday, January 22nd
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBSSN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

AC Milan: -210

Girona FC: +500

Draw: +350

O/U: 2.5 (O -150) (U +115)

