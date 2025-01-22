AC Milan vs Girona FC Free Champions League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
AC Milan will face Girona FC in this Champions League action on Wednesday, January 22nd, at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.
Tijjani Reijnders and Christian Pulisic have each scored three goals for AC Milan in the Champions League, which has helped the club get 12 points and a 4-0-2 record. Girona has not faired as well, and in six matches so far, they only have three points and sit near the bottom of the standings. They have one win and five losses, and no player has scored more than one goal so far.
Potential Starting Lineups
AC Milan:
Maignan; Emerson, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Bennacer, Fofana; Pulisic, Reijnders, Leao; Morata
Girona:
Gazzaniga; Martinez, D. Lopez, Krejci, Blind; Solis, Martin; Tsygankov, Van de Beek, Gil; Ruiz
AC Milan vs Girona FC
- Date: Wednesday, January 22nd
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBSSN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
AC Milan: -210
Girona FC: +500
Draw: +350
O/U: 2.5 (O -150) (U +115)