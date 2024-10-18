5 Brand New NBA Funko Pops! exclusive drop, where and how to buy
Fanatics has just released five brand new, exclusive NBA Funko Pop! figures, featuring four of today’s biggest NBA stars and one retired NBA legend. These highly anticipated collectibles became available on October 17th and can be found exclusively on Fanatics.com. If you're a Funko Pop! collector or an NBA fan, this is a great opportunity to grab these unique figures before they sell out!
Each Funko Pop! figure sells for $14.99, and the full drop includes Kevin Durant (Suns), Steph Curry (Warriors), LaMelo Ball (Hornets), Penny Hardaway (Magic) and Devin Booker (Suns).
Each player is wearing a classic jersey from their current team, other than Hardaway who reps the Orlando Magic jersey.
SHOP: NBA Funko Fanatics Exclusive drop
Kevin Durant’s Funko Pop! is the star of the show. Durant has been in multiple Funko Pop! drops in the past that included versions of Durant for the Nets, Warriors, and his current Phoenix Suns team. But this is the first time he is available in the Suns' Icon purple jersey.
SHOP: NBA Funko Fanatics Exclusive drop
All of these players have been in previous Funko Pop! releases, but each one is either striking new poses or rocking new jerseys. For example, Curry is mid-dribble in the new figurine, and Penny Hardaway is seen in the blue pinstripe Magic jerseys.
Funko Pop! figures are highly sought-after collectibles, featuring countless athlete figures from the NFL, NBA, MLB, and more. Due to their popularity, these figures can sometimes be difficult to find at a reasonable price, especially if they sell out quickly. For collectors, it's best to act fast and purchase them as soon as they're released to avoid price hikes in the resale market.
You can currently find all 5 of these NBA Funko Pops! and more on the NBA Funko Pops! Exclusives page featured on Fanatics.com.
SHOP: NBA Funko Fanatics Exclusive drop
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.