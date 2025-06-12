2025 U.S Open Free Live Stream: How to Watch PGA Tour Championship, Time, TV Channel, Odds
The 2025 U.S. Open
- Date: Thursday, June 12th - Sunday, June 15th
- Time: 6:30 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network, NBC
The U.S. Open will take over the golf world this week at Oakmont Country Club as the best in the world seek a major title win.
The PGA Tour has felt like Scottie Scheffler versus the world this year, but the top players from the LIV Golf roster will be in Pennsylvania this week as well, significantly upping the competition. Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka will look to show the players on the PGA Tour that they are still two of the top golfers on the course.
Rory McIlroy will look to win his second major of 2025, but he will have to have a bounce-back performance after a poor showing in the RBC Canadian Open last week. McIlroy won his first career major at the U.S. Open back in 2011.
Other top competition for the world's number one ranked golfer, Scheffler, includes Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Åberg, and Justin Thomas
This is one of the biggest golf events of the year, and you do not want to miss any of the action, so make sure to tune in.
This event can be viewed all week long on USA Network and NBC.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
2025 U.S. Open Winner:
Scottie Scheffler +280
Bryson DeChambeau +700
Rory McIlroy +1100
Jon Rahm +1200
Xander Schauffele +2200
Collin Morikawa +2500
Ludvig Åberg +3000
Joaquin Niemann +3300
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Justin Thomas +4000
Shane Lowry +4000
Patrick Cantlay +4500
Tyrrell Hatton +5000
Brooks Koepka +5000
Sepp Straka +5000
Jordan Spieth+5500
Viktor Hovland +5500
Hideki Matsuyama +6500
Corey Conners +7000
Ben Griffin +7000
Russell Henley +7000
Sam Burns +8000
Justin Rose +10000
Patrick Reed +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000