2025 Polynesian Bowl Free Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch
Some of the top high school football players will be on display in the 2025 Polynesian Bowl on Friday, January 17th, at Kunuiakea Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
WATCH: 2025 Polynesian Bowl Live
This game has starred many of the top players we see in the NFL today, including Puka Nacua and Travis Hunter, who both took home the MVP honors in 2019 and 2022. This year will feature a new roster of future professional and college players as they represent their heritage and attempt to put their names on the map.
Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, Tristen Keys, and Douglas Utu are some of the players to watch as this game unfolds. Utu is committed to Oregon and has been dominating on the offensive line in the practices leading up to the game.
2025 Polynesian Bowl
- Date: Friday, January 17th
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV