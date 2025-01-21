2025 Hall of Fame Induction Announcement: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, Ichiro, Sabathia
The 2025 Hall of Fame Induction Announcement will take place at the Hall of Fame Plaque Gallery in Cooperstown on Tuesday, January 21st.
WATCH: 2025 Hall of Fame Induction Announcement Live | Stream free on Fubo
Ichiro Suzuki, C.C. Sabathia, and Billy Wagner are some of the names on the ballot this year, and everyone is anticipating Ichiro will hear his name called during his first chance to be selected for the National Baseball Hall of Fame. During his storied career, he led the league in hits seven times, was named to ten All-Star teams, and won the MVP and Rookie of the Year in the same season. Ichiro is the definition of a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for these outstanding athletes, and you do not want to miss any of the drama, so make sure to tune in.
WATCH: 2025 Hall of Fame Induction Announcement Live | Stream free on Fubo
2025 Hall of Fame Induction Announcement
- Date: Tuesday, January 21st
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)