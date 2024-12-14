2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation will take place live from the Lincoln Center in New York City on Saturday, December 14th.
WATCH: 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation Live
This years award feels like a two man race between Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty.
Hunter is a two-way player for Colorado who has made a name for himself both as an outstanding wide receiver and lockdown corner. He will be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft and has the skills to continue playing both sides of the ball at the next level.
Jeanty is on the verge of breaking college football records as a rusher and is currently ranked fourth all-time with 2,497 yards on the ground this season. He trails Barry Sanders by less than 200 yards for first in the history of NCAA football, and with his Boise State Broncos in the College Football Playoffs, he has a legit chance to take down the rushing king.
This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for these young, outstanding athletes, and you do not want to miss any of the drama, so make sure to tune in.
2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation
- Date: Saturday, December 14th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation
Travis Hunter -2000
Ashton Jeanty +800
Dillon Gabriel +25000
Shedeur Sanders +40000
Cameron Ward +50000