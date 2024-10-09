Tailgating just got even better thanks to YETI's new NFL gear
YETI has released its first collection of NFL team drinkware and coolers for fans to snag for the 2024-2025 NFL season. This innovative collection includes all types of tailgating essentials for gameday, as well as day-to-day water bottles and mugs for all ages.
YETI includes a line of similar coolers, buckets, insulated mugs, and water bottles for all 32 NFL teams. Each product contains options for all of the team-specific colors. So for example, a New England Patriots fan can get a water bottle in red, white, or blue. Each product also includes the team's logo or name across the front so fans can accurately represent their squad.
Click on any image or link below to explore the full YETI NFL Collection and grab your favorite team’s gear to show off your pride this season.
The coolers available for all 32 NFL teams include various size options from a 24 Roadie Cooler to a Tundra 65 Hard Cooler. They also have an 85 Ice Bucket as well as a 5-gallon refillable Water Cooler.
The customizable bottles that are included in this YETI drop range from insulated water bottles, to mugs, to tumblers, and stackable cups. They have all types of sizes in each style that span from an 8oz mug to a gallon jug water bottle. Each product includes 5+ colors from each team.
The NFL collection can be found on YETI today. Select products from the Power Pink collection are 20% off if you have a YETI account. Get ready for Sunday football with all these tailgate essentials!
