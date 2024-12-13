The Big Lead

Sports world's hottest couples ahead of 2024 holidays

Love is in the air as we get closer to Christmas, New Year's Eve and then into 2025, and we're guessing which guy is up next for a wedding proposal.

By Ty Bronicel

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watch Game 1 of the 2024 ALCS at Yankee Stadium on Oct.14, 2024.
Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watch Game 1 of the 2024 ALCS at Yankee Stadium on Oct.14, 2024. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
'Tis the season for getting engaged as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh popped the question to longtime girlfriend, actress and musician Hailee Steinfeld.

Sadly, she said no.

Oh, we kid, Joshy.

Of course she said yes.

While that was big news, particularly with the Buffalo Mafia, it's the fact Allen has led the Bills to seven straight wins that more than anything has the faithful thrilled.

Oh and that those two love birds appear headed for the altar in 2025.

Allen is making a strong case for MVP as the 10-2 Bills stay hot on the heels for the defending Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) and Patrick Mahomes.

There's another even bigger -- much bigger; you may have heard of these next two -- power couple that figure to have some exciting news to share before the New Year's Eve silver ball drops in Times Square.

We'll be stunned if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't betrothed before the calendar is out.

Those are the two new headline makers but other couples continue to go strong.

Let's take a look at the biggest names. These couples really don't need any introductions:

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 27, 2024.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 27, 2024. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Taylor Swift performs on the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Ohio on June 30, 2023.
Taylor Swift performs on the Cincinnati stop of the Eras Tour at Paycor Stadium in downtown Ohio on June 30, 2023. / Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen smiles against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen smiles against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to a game at at Arrowhead Stadium in 2023. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024.
Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024. / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes reacts after pitching against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on Sept. 9, 2024.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes reacts after pitching against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on Sept. 9, 2024. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
LSU Lady Tigers senior gymnast Olivia ("Livvy") Dunne performs a floor routine against Arkansas on Feb. 2, 2024.
LSU Lady Tigers senior gymnast Olivia ("Livvy") Dunne performs a floor routine against Arkansas on Feb. 2, 2024. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson

Russell Wilson and singer Ciara Wilson.
Russell Wilson and singer Ciara Wilson. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam

Jake Paul weighs in the day before his fight against Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory on Nov. 14, 2024.
Jake Paul weighs in the day before his fight against Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory on Nov. 14, 2024. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jutta Leerdam roots on her boyfriend Jake Paul in the fight against Nate Diaz in a boxing match on Aug 5, 2023.
Jutta Leerdam roots on her boyfriend Jake Paul in the fight against Nate Diaz in a boxing match on Aug 5, 2023. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson sits with his girlfriend Jilly Anais.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson sits with his girlfriend Jilly Anais. / Aaron Josefczyk-Imagn Images

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is honored with 'Dwayne Wade Blvd' on Oct. 28, 2024.
Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is honored with 'Dwayne Wade Blvd' on Oct. 28, 2024. / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Gabrielle Union (center) attends a match between the Orlando Pride and Angel City FC at BMO Stadium on Oct 2, 2023.
Gabrielle Union (center) attends a match between the Orlando Pride and Angel City FC at BMO Stadium on Oct 2, 2023. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes on Oct. 24, 2024.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes on Oct. 24, 2024. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander at the 2023 amfAR Gala to benefit The Foundation for AIDS research.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander at the 2023 amfAR Gala to benefit The Foundation for AIDS research. / Meghan McCarthy / USA TODAY NETWORK

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his longtime partner Mariah Riddlesprigger on Sept. 11, 2023.
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his longtime partner Mariah Riddlesprigger on Sept. 11, 2023. / Hannah Kirby / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

George Kittle and Claire Kittle

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle on Jan. 30, 2024.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle on Jan. 30, 2024. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffery and Olivia Culpo at a Warriors-76ers game in January 2024.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffery and Olivia Culpo at a Warriors-76ers game in January 2024. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford

Mathew and Kelly Stafford share a laugh on Monday, April 1, 2024.
Mathew and Kelly Stafford share a laugh on Monday, April 1, 2024. / Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kyle Juszczyk and Kristin Juszczyk

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk wife Kristin Juszcyk pose with trophy during the 2023 Pro Bowl.
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk wife Kristin Juszcyk pose with trophy during the 2023 Pro Bowl. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

