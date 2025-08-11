Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo reveals engagement to partner Georgina Rodriguez
By Matt Reed
Cristiano Ronaldo has been a face of the soccer world for over two decades, and while the Portuguese has had many accolades on the pitch he's one step closer to having another feat in his personal life.
Ronaldo and his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez revealed Monday that they are engaged to be married after spending the last eight-plus years publicly dating back to his days playing in Europe at Real Madrid.
The 40 year old Ronaldo is still playing currently at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and has plans to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America as Portugal aims to win its first World Cup in the nation's history.
