VIDEO: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Grabs Crotch as he Walks Off Possible Final MLS Match By Ryan Phillips | Oct 24 2019 Harry How/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his LA Galaxy teammates lost to bitter rivals LAFC 5-3 in the MLS Cup Playoffs Thursday night. As he left the field for possibly the final time in Major League Soccer, Ibrahimovic made a gesture he may wind up regretting.

Zlatan grabbed his crotch, while staring down some LAFC fans as he exited the field following the match. Check this out:

Zlatan has a last goodbye for a heckling LAFC fan, the Marshawn Lynch memorial crotch grab pic.twitter.com/2Z1Y2aSbsw — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 25, 2019

That wasn't the best way to exit what might be his final game in America. There are rumors that Ibrahimovic could be headed back to Italy to play in Serie A, and going out on a loss where he walked off the field that way wouldn't leave the best memories of what's been a brilliant run in MLS.

Then again, maybe that exit is perfect for the always controversial Zlatan. He's never adhered to the rules and maybe that's exactly the way he wanted to go out.