Zlatan Ibrahimovic Announces Departure From LA Galaxy With 'You're Welcome' By Ryan Phillips | Nov 13 2019 Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be moving on from the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer. The 38-year-old striker tweeted out his thanks to the franchise and its fans, but also threw in a classic Zlatan comment along the way. It reminded us just how much the MLS is going to miss his personality.

Check out his tweet:

I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball pic.twitter.com/kkL6B6dJBr — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2019

"You're welcome." Perfect.

Very few sports personalities in the world could get away with the way Ibrahimovic carries himself. If anyone else in American sports tweeted that out, they'd be vilified as an arrogant clown. But for him, it's just Zlatan being Zlatan. And it's entertaining as hell.

On the field, Ibrahimovic lived up to his big talk. In 56 matches for the Galaxy he scored an absurd 52 goals. He was named the Galaxy's Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019 and was named to the MLS Best XI in both years as well. He absolutely lived up to his billing.

No one quite knows where Ibrahimovic will land next but it will almost certainly be somewhere in Europe. He's been rumored to be exploring moves to the Italian and Spanish leagues.

Wherever he winds up, he'll likely still be as entertaining as ever.