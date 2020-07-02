Zion Williamson Still Very Much in Shape
By Kyle Koster | Jul 02 2020
The New Orleans Pelicans are a scary opponent for an NBA team with title aspirations. Even scarier when one considers how it'll be a totally different world down in Orlando with no homecourt advantage and the high likelihood of something unusual happening within an unusual format and climate. One hope favorites had during all this downtime was that Zion Williamson, who has been a bit of a yo-yo with his weight during his young career, would show up slightly below peak physical fitness levels.
Spoiler alert: he will not.
Williamson is still looking large, in charge, and ready to barge through any brick wall or defender placed in front of him.
It'll be intriguing to discover which, if any, NBA players have used this time at home to reduce their cardio and increase their calories. Getting back into game conditioning is a real challenge and one that will be made harder if there's some lost ground to regain.