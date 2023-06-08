Prominent Media Members Surprisingly Quick to Discuss Zion Williamson Twitter Rumors
Zion Williamson was the target of some salacious tweets on Wednesday. Being very plugged in Internet users, we here at The Big Lead saw these tweets and checked out the supporting materials, but we stopped short of writing any blog posts about it because, well, it is some wild internet gossip and we like to pretend we're serious Journalists. Mostly because we don't want to get tricked... or sued.
Other people were less cautious. You would expect the immediate jokes on Twitter, but then Stephen A. Smith jumped on his podcast and explained why this situation bothered him: Zion only played 29 games last season. It's too bad First Take had already wrapped for the day.
Then on The Bill Simmons Podcast, ESPN's Dave Jacoby went into greater detail explaining the entire story, right down to how many pop-ups he had to X out of.
It's just good content. Though a bit racy. Certainly the kind of thing that would have launched a hundred blog posts a decade ago, but in 2023?
This is generally TMZ fare, which it was, but then Cinemablend, an entertainment website, was comfortable weighing in, noting that the tweets from Zion's alleged lady friend about their sex life, were "more extreme than the roasts he's gotten from Shaq and Barkley." Why was everyone so willing to weigh in on the Zion story without any type of real confirmation?