Zion Williamson Says He May Not Sleep Before First Game on Wednesday
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 21 2020
Zion Williamson is set to make his NBA debut Wednesday night for the New Orleans Pelicans against the San Antonio Spurs. And unlike when he's sitting on the bench, Williamson thinks sleep might be hard to come by Tuesday night.
On Tuesday, Zion had the following to say about it:
"Honestly, I don't know if I'm going to get sleep. I'll be too excited thinking about my first NBA game."
I'd imagine that's a pretty normal reaction players have to their first NBA game, but it has to be even more intense for Williamson. The Duke product was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, but has missed the first 44 games of the season due to a knee injury.
Williamson underwent surgery on October 21 to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. The original timeline for recovery was eight weeks, but it's been more than 13 weeks since the surgery. The Pelicans have taken their time to ensure their biggest star is 100 percent healthy before getting him on the court.
Zion will join a Pelicans team that is currently rolling and has won 10 of its last 14.