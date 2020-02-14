Zion Williamson Enters First All-Star Break on a Tear
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 14 2020
Zion Williamson did it again Thursday night. The New Orleans Pelicans's rookie was unstoppable in the team's 123-118 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williamson enters his first All-Star break on an absolute tear and is already looking like a superstar.
Thursday night, Williamson had 32 points, six rebounds, on assist and one block in 31 minutes. He tore up Oklahoma City's defense and managed to get to the free throw line 13 times, making 11.
Williamson missed the first 45 games of the season after knee surgery, but his long-awaited debut finally came on January 22. He's been phenomenal ever since.
In the 10 games he's played, Williamson is averaging 22.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 27.4 minutes per game. He's hitting 57.6 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from 3-point range and 65.4 percent from the free throw line. The kid is still just 19 years old and he's already virtually unstoppable on the offensive side of the ball.
Here's a fun stat too:
When Williamson was selected with the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, some questioned his fit in the league. It's clear those questions were unfounded. Williamson is clearly comfortable at the NBA level and looks like he has plenty of room to get better.