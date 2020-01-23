VIDEO: Zion Williamson gets Thunderous Ovation Before NBA Debut
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 22 2020
Zion Williamson has officially begun his NBA career. Williamson got the start in his first regular season game, as his New Orleans Pelicans faced the San Antonio Spurs. As he was introduced, Pelicans fans gave him an enormous ovation.
Check this out:
Here's the view and sound from the crowd:
Obviously Williamson's debut has been hotly-anticipated. He was a star before he left high school and the long-telegraphed No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. That was driven home by a ridiculous stat from the broadcast:
The Pelicans have been careful bringing him back from knee surgery but it appears he's healthy and ready to go.
Now it's finally just time to sit back and watch him play.