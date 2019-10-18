Zion Williamson Out Weeks With Knee Injury
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 18 2019
While the worst fears have not been realized, Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Zion Williamson will be out for a "period of weeks" to start his rookie season with the Pelicans:
This is a precarious start to Williamson's career. We've never quite seen somebody with a combination of his body type and explosiveness, so while it doesn't necessarily qualify as a surprise that he is already battling injuries, it's nonetheless disappointing as he was going to provide a spark of new energy for the NBA. Fingers crossed that these issues don't linger all season and beyond.