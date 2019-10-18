The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Zion Williamson Out Weeks With Knee Injury

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 18 2019

SAN ANTONIO,TX - OCTOBER 13: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans takes a shot during pre-game warm-ups before pre-season game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on October 13 , 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

While the worst fears have not been realized, Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Zion Williamson will be out for a "period of weeks" to start his rookie season with the Pelicans:

This is a precarious start to Williamson's career. We've never quite seen somebody with a combination of his body type and explosiveness, so while it doesn't necessarily qualify as a surprise that he is already battling injuries, it's nonetheless disappointing as he was going to provide a spark of new energy for the NBA. Fingers crossed that these issues don't linger all season and beyond.