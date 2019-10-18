Zion Williamson Out Weeks With Knee Injury By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 18 2019 Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

While the worst fears have not been realized, Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Zion Williamson will be out for a "period of weeks" to start his rookie season with the Pelicans:

A severe injury has been ruled out for Zion Williamson’s right knee, but he is expected to miss period of weeks to start regular season, league sources tell ESPN. Pels are clearly treating injury with an abundance of caution but there’s no shortage of confidence on full recovery. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2019

This is a precarious start to Williamson's career. We've never quite seen somebody with a combination of his body type and explosiveness, so while it doesn't necessarily qualify as a surprise that he is already battling injuries, it's nonetheless disappointing as he was going to provide a spark of new energy for the NBA. Fingers crossed that these issues don't linger all season and beyond.