Zion Williamson Returning to the NBA Bubble is the Best News We've Had in Months
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 25 2020
Everyone take a deep breath. Zion Williamson has returned to the NBA's Disney Bubble and if everything goes well, he will play in the first game of the NBA restart. This is just tremendous news for everyone involved. Especially fans of things that are incredibly awesome.
Seriously though, 'member Zion Williamson? This is a guy so incredible that he makes shoes explode. He moves effortless through the air. He somehow jumps higher and quicker than the people who jump the highest and quickest in the entire world and it looks effortless.
The Pelicans say it is still up in the air whether or not Zion will play, but come on, he's going to play. We just need a little taste. Just a reminder of how good life can be and watching Zion Williamson play basketball is the good life.