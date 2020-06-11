Zion Williamson Stars in Awesome Trailer NBA 2K21 on PS5
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 11 2020
Zion Williamson has been in the news a lot lately, but on Thursday he made news of a different sort. NBA 2K21 had a "first look" video released that featured an e-version of Zion working out alone in a gym and, frankly, it looks amazing.
Check this out:
Yeah, that's pretty incredible.
This was all part of PlayStation's rollout of trailers for games that will be available on the PS5, which is scheduled to be released in Q4 of this year. The console's cost will likely be equivalent to the GDP of Uganda, but with those graphics I might be persuaded to go on a payment plan.
The NBA action in the 2K franchise has improved tremendously over the years, making the NBA 2K series one of the most popular sports games in the world. This looks like a step up.