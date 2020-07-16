Zion Williamson Left the NBA Bubble to Attend to a Family Emergency
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 16 2020
Zion Williamson has left the NBA's Disney bubble to attend to an urgent family matter, according to the New Orleans Pelicans. Williamson is expected to return.
It seems incredibly insensitive to even discuss the basketball implications, but that is exactly what we've decided to do with everything during the pandemic. When a player tests positive for coronavirus, we don't look at the possible long-term health implications, just how long it will take until they can test negative again.
Zion is the whole reason there are 22 teams and a group play stage in the Disney bubble. The New Orleans Pelicans are scheduled for the first game of the league's restart on June 30th. This is a showcase for the NBA's next global superstar.
So with that in mind, Williamson will have to test negative every day while he is outside the bubble and will have to quarantine while continuing to test negative for four days when he returns. So he has about 10 days, depending on when, exactly, he left. Hopefully, things turn around at home and he's back soon.