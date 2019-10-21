Zion Williamson Undergoes Surgery For Torn Meniscus, Will Miss 6-8 Weeks By Liam McKeone | Oct 21 2019 Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Zion Williamson's entry into the professional basketball world has met a nearly-unprecedented level of excitement. Unfortunately, we all have to pump the breaks a bit here. Shams Charnia reports Zion underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his knee after missing the final preseason game for soreness, and could miss up to two months.

Pelicans rookie star Zion Williamson underwent arthroscopic surgery for torn meniscus in right knee and will be out 6-to-8 weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2019

Even the most casual fans of basketball are disappointed by this news. Zion is just an exciting young player, full of youthful energy and enthusiasm as he jumps far higher than any human his size ought to be able to. This setback is sad to hear about, and hopefully he'll come back better than ever.