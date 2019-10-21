The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Zion Williamson Undergoes Surgery For Torn Meniscus, Will Miss 6-8 Weeks

By Liam McKeone | Oct 21 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 11: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts during a game against the Utah Jazz at the Smoothie King Center on October 11, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Zion Williamson's entry into the professional basketball world has met a nearly-unprecedented level of excitement. Unfortunately, we all have to pump the breaks a bit here. Shams Charnia reports Zion underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his knee after missing the final preseason game for soreness, and could miss up to two months.

Even the most casual fans of basketball are disappointed by this news. Zion is just an exciting young player, full of youthful energy and enthusiasm as he jumps far higher than any human his size ought to be able to. This setback is sad to hear about, and hopefully he'll come back better than ever.