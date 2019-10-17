Zion Williamson Dealing With a Knee Injury As Opening Night Approaches By Ryan Phillips | Oct 17 2019 Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Zion Williamson is dealing with right knee soreness and will miss his first chance to play at Madison Square Garden as a professional.

Williamson didn't travel with his New Orleans Pelicans to New York to face the Knicks. He will remain in New Orleans to have more tests performed on his knee. Obviously the Pelicans are being cautious with their franchise player, though this is reportedly not just a regular "rest" situation.

Just now on ESPN: @wojespn says Pelicans are being cautious with Zion’s injury. Hope to know more in 24 hours and this isn’t a typical preseason ‘rest’ situation. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) October 17, 2019

That's not good to hear. Williamson is on the shelf for the Pelicans' final preseason game. The regular season begins on Tuesday with New Orleans traveling to face the Toronto Raptors. The Pels have to be praying Zion is healthy enough to play.

Health is a huge question mark for Williamson as he embarks on his professional career. This isn't the best start for him.