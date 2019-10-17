The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Zion Williamson Dealing With a Knee Injury As Opening Night Approaches

By Ryan Phillips | Oct 17 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 11: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts during a game against the Utah Jazz at the Smoothie King Center on October 11, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Zion Williamson is dealing with right knee soreness and will miss his first chance to play at Madison Square Garden as a professional.

Williamson didn't travel with his New Orleans Pelicans to New York to face the Knicks. He will remain in New Orleans to have more tests performed on his knee. Obviously the Pelicans are being cautious with their franchise player, though this is reportedly not just a regular "rest" situation.

That's not good to hear. Williamson is on the shelf for the Pelicans' final preseason game. The regular season begins on Tuesday with New Orleans traveling to face the Toronto Raptors. The Pels have to be praying Zion is healthy enough to play.

Health is a huge question mark for Williamson as he embarks on his professional career. This isn't the best start for him.