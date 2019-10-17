Zion Williamson Dealing With a Knee Injury As Opening Night Approaches
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 17 2019
Zion Williamson is dealing with right knee soreness and will miss his first chance to play at Madison Square Garden as a professional.
Williamson didn't travel with his New Orleans Pelicans to New York to face the Knicks. He will remain in New Orleans to have more tests performed on his knee. Obviously the Pelicans are being cautious with their franchise player, though this is reportedly not just a regular "rest" situation.
That's not good to hear. Williamson is on the shelf for the Pelicans' final preseason game. The regular season begins on Tuesday with New Orleans traveling to face the Toronto Raptors. The Pels have to be praying Zion is healthy enough to play.
Health is a huge question mark for Williamson as he embarks on his professional career. This isn't the best start for him.