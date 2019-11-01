VIDEO: Zion Williamson Hits Teammate Jaxson Hayes in Face While Celebrating By Ryan Phillips | Oct 31 2019 Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Zion Williamson is out for a few weeks with a knee injury but that doesn't mean he's not a menace on the court. Thursday night, Zion was even doing damage from the bench.

With his New Orleans Pelicans teammates hammering the Denver Nuggets, Williamson was celebrating on the bench. In one reaction he managed to hit teammate Jaxson Hayes in the face really hard.

Check this out:

Zion is a menace to society pic.twitter.com/OmCouiOq4n — Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) November 1, 2019

Ouch. Come on Zion, no friendly fire allowed on the bench. You know any contact you take from Zion has to hurt.

Thursday night's game was the Pelicans' first win of the season as they pulled off a big upset over the Nuggets 122-107. The young Pels look like a really fun team so far, though they likely won't win a ton of games. But that young core is going to be something.

I mean, as long as Zion stops hitting his teammates.