VIDEO: Zion Williamson Hits Teammate Jaxson Hayes in Face While Celebrating

By Ryan Phillips | Oct 31 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 28: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center on October 28, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Zion Williamson is out for a few weeks with a knee injury but that doesn't mean he's not a menace on the court. Thursday night, Zion was even doing damage from the bench.

With his New Orleans Pelicans teammates hammering the Denver Nuggets, Williamson was celebrating on the bench. In one reaction he managed to hit teammate Jaxson Hayes in the face really hard.

Check this out:

Ouch. Come on Zion, no friendly fire allowed on the bench. You know any contact you take from Zion has to hurt.

Thursday night's game was the Pelicans' first win of the season as they pulled off a big upset over the Nuggets 122-107. The young Pels look like a really fun team so far, though they likely won't win a ton of games. But that young core is going to be something.

I mean, as long as Zion stops hitting his teammates.