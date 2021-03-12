Jake Layman Tried to Block a Zion Williamson Dunk and It Was Hilarious
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 11, 2021, 8:53 PM EST
Zion Williamson caught a body. During Thursday's New Orleans Pelicans - Minnesota Timberwolves game, Williamson went baseline and went up for a dunk. Minnesota's Jake Layman tried to jump with him. Long story short, Jake Layman deserves a medal for bravery when he returns to Minnesota.
Zion simply absorbed Layman's entire body with his right forearm and threw down a vicious dunk. Just a thing of absolute beauty. The kind of thing that we want from Zion. And in order to see it, we need guys who are going to make bad business decisions.
Layman is a 6-foot-8, 212-pound small forward averaging a career-high 0.5 blocks per game this season. The fact that he even considered challenging Zion Williamson anywhere near the rim is borderline adorable.
Jake, thank you for your courage. You will now live forever in a highlight.