Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo Met at the Rim Multiple Times During Their First NBA Meeting
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 04 2020
Zion Williamson and Giannis Antetokounmpo met on the court for the first time on Tuesday as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-108. Zion and Giannis met near the rim a few times with Giannis coming out on top and no one getting embarrassed. At least until Zion took the ball away from Giannis like he was a little kid.
Sheesh. A few minutes earlier Zion tried to dunk on Giannis and drew the foul. It looked like a pretty good block.
During the first half, Giannis got a clean block on a fastbreak. Unfortunately, these teams don't have any more meetings this season so we'll have to wait for next season to see them go again.