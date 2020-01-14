Zion Williamson Fell Asleep on the Bench
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 13 2020
The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Detroit Pistons on Monday, 117-110. During the fourth quarter Zion Williamson proved that he is not only human, but he is just like you when he started to fall asleep during a Pelicans game.
Let this be a lesson to everyone -- there is always someone with a camera.
Before you judge him for falling asleep on the job, know that he needs his rest. Williamson will reportedly make his NBA debut on Thursday night against the Utah Jazz. After that, the Pelicans will play two straight nationally televised games. No one will want to sleep on those games.