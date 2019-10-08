VIDEO: Zion Williamson Just Threw Down A Huge Dunk in His First Preseason Game
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 07 2019
Zion Williamson has officially arrived. The top pick from the 2019 NBA Draft just threw down a ridiculous dunk in his first preseason game for the New Orleans Pelicans. It was amazing.
Yeah, it's a preseason game, but it's easy to get excited about anything Zion does.
He followed that dunk up with another off a dish from Lonzo Ball:
Williamson, Ball, Brandon Ingram, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Josh Hart are the new young core the Pelicans will build around. With Jrue Holiday and J.J. Redick leading that group, New Orleans will be a lot of fun to watch this season.