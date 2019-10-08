The Big LeadThe Big Lead
VIDEO: Zion Williamson Just Threw Down A Huge Dunk in His First Preseason Game

By Ryan Phillips | Oct 07 2019

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Zion Williamson has officially arrived. The top pick from the 2019 NBA Draft just threw down a ridiculous dunk in his first preseason game for the New Orleans Pelicans. It was amazing.

Yeah, it's a preseason game, but it's easy to get excited about anything Zion does.

He followed that dunk up with another off a dish from Lonzo Ball:

Williamson, Ball, Brandon Ingram, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Josh Hart are the new young core the Pelicans will build around. With Jrue Holiday and J.J. Redick leading that group, New Orleans will be a lot of fun to watch this season.