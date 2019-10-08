VIDEO: Zion Williamson Just Threw Down A Huge Dunk in His First Preseason Game By Ryan Phillips | Oct 07 2019 Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Zion Williamson has officially arrived. The top pick from the 2019 NBA Draft just threw down a ridiculous dunk in his first preseason game for the New Orleans Pelicans. It was amazing.

Zion just caught his first body ? pic.twitter.com/vymG2QMZbN — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 7, 2019

Yeah, it's a preseason game, but it's easy to get excited about anything Zion does.

He followed that dunk up with another off a dish from Lonzo Ball:

NSFW: Zion shows the rim no mercy ?? #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/S1AO0Q8LvY — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 7, 2019

Williamson, Ball, Brandon Ingram, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Josh Hart are the new young core the Pelicans will build around. With Jrue Holiday and J.J. Redick leading that group, New Orleans will be a lot of fun to watch this season.