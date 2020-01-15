Zion Williamson Will Make His NBA Debut Next Week, Right After the Pelicans Play on TNT and ABC
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 15 2020
Zion Williamson will make his NBA debut on January 22nd, at home, against the San Antonio Spurs. This is wonderful news for basketball fans, but less than wonderful news for TNT and ABC, who are set to broadcast the two Pelicans games directly preceding this matchup against the Spurs.
If all goes well with the comeback, Williamson should make his NBA broadcast television debut on Sunday, January 26th against the Boston Celtics.
The Pelicans are currently 15-26 and have the second-worst record in the Western Conference. Brandon Ingram leads the team in points and rebounds, while center Jaxson Hayes leads the team with 1.2 blocks per game.