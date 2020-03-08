Zhang Weili-Joanna Jedrzejczyk Highlights Are Incredible
By William Pitts | Mar 08 2020
While Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero's underwhelming middleweight title fight was the main event at UFC 248 in Las Vegas on Saturday night, the women's strawweight title fight between champion Zhang Weili and challenger Joanna Jedrzejczyk stole the show.
When all was said and done, Zhang successfully defended her title by the slimmest of split decisions. Two judges scored it 48-47 in favor of Zhang, while the third scored it 48-47 in favor of Jedrzejczyk. The two combatants refused to let up for the full 25 minutes, made all the more apparent by the subdural hematoma Jedrzejczyk suffered after the match.
Here's the full fight highlights.
Zhang's victory was all the more dramatic given the struggle she went through to get to Las Vegas in the first place. She was forced to flee her hometown of Hebei, China, due to the coronavirus, and spent time in Thailand before flying out to Nevada for the fight.
Regardless, this will go down as not just one of the greatest women's fights ever, but one of the greatest fights ever, period.