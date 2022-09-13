Roundup: Zendaya Wins Another Emmy; Russell Wilson Loses Return to Seattle; Dak Prescott Out With Hand Injury
Zendaya won another Emmy ... The full list of Emmy winners ... Soccer is resuming after pause for queen's death ... Ukraine's eastern offensive surprised Russia ... Ukraine continues to regain more territory ... Prince Harry not allowed to wear military uniform at queen's funeral ... Stocks went up on Monday ... A U.S. rail strike looms ... Jennifer Lawrence rips Erika Jayne ... A review of "Confess, Fletch" ... "Rap Sh!t" renewed for Season 2 at HBO ... Britt Reid pleads guilty to 2021 crash ... Scans of Mac Jones' back turn out normal ... Warriors explored Kevin Durant trade ... Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner out four months ... Russell Wilson booed in return to Seattle ... Wilson, Broncos lose in opener against Seahawks ...
NFL Week 1 takeaways [Sports Illustrated]
Latest college football power rankings [CBS Sports]
Dak Prescott's injury dooms Dallas Cowboys [Yahoo Sports]
Latest MLB power rankings [FanSided]
Guy Fieri is saving the country, one slider at a time [The Daily Beast]
Three potential Dak Prescott replacements [The Big Lead]
John Oliver's segment on Law & Order.
Lizzo's acceptance speech from the Emmys was fantastic.
Inside Episode 4 of House of the Dragon.
Trampled by Turtles -- "Alone" (feat. Caamp) live at Red Rocks