Here's Video of a Zamboni Fire at a Local Hockey Rink
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 14, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex, located on the Monroe Community College Campus in Rochester, New York, was witness to a rare Zamboni fire on Wednesday night. Apparently a hose broke, which left a trail of something on the ice that made it look like the Zamboni was bleeding before it burst into flames.
According to WHAM, no one was hurt, which presumably includes the driver, which must have come as a relief to everyone in attendance who was wondering why he wasn't immediately jumping off the Zamboni. Since he was uninjured, history will decide if he made the right call stanying on the machine depending on how much damage he either caused or stopped.
Either way, let this be the latest reminder that Hockey Man keeps going no matter how bad the injury looks.