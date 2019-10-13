Zack Greinke Shuts Down Reporter Asking Dumb Question About Astros Offense By Brian Giuffra | Oct 13 2019 Bob Levey/Getty Images

Zack Greinke pitched well against the Yankees in Game 1, striking out six in six innings and giving up three runs. Unfortunately for him, the Astros offense couldn't get anything going and were shut out by the Yankees.

While that all is true, asking Greinke if he feels he has to pitch perfect when his offense isn't producing is dumb on so many levels. Greinke answered the question in a perfect way, saying he didn't like the question, and if I'm being honest, I get why. (Start video at 0:36)

Zack Greinke meets with the media after the loss to the Yankees in game one of the ALCS. pic.twitter.com/tcwZAUJmq6 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 13, 2019

How does Greinke know how his offense is going to perform in the first six innings? They could break out any time. So why would Grineke feel any pressure to be perfect, whether it was in the first inning or the sixth? Stop it. Throw in the fact that Greinke suffers from a social anxiety disorder and this whole thing feels ridiculous.