Zach Wilson Had Long Touchdown Run Because Rudy Ford Thought He Was Running Out of Bounds
By Stephen Douglas
Zach Wilson crambled for a 52-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16. Wilson escaped as the pocket closed around him and ran towards the sideline. Jaguars safety Rudy Ford had the angle on Wilson, but let up as it appeared Wilson would go out of bounds. Instead, Wilson cut up the sideline without being touched.
It was a great play by Wilson and showed some impressive speed, justifying the 83 he was originally given in that category in Madden '22. As for Ford, well, that's unfortunate. He clearly slowed down to avoid hitting Wilson near the sideline to draw a questionable flag. Instead the Jaguars are losing to the Jets and will now show up in a Zach Wilson highlight.