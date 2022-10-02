Zach Wilson Catches Touchdown Pass and Hits the Griddy in Season Debut
Zach Wilson made his season debut in week 4 of the NFL season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson made it memorable by catching a touchdown pass on a Philly Special-type play from the two. Then to celebrate he hit the Griddy.
This is one of those dances that has swept the nation. It has made plenty of appearances across the world of sports, most notably by Ja Morant whenever he shows up anywhere or does anything.
It is unclear if Wilson is the first person from BYU to ever attempt the dance, but he's definitely the first person from BYU to do it in an NFL game.