Zach Wilson Leaves Game After Questionable Hits by Patriots Defenders
By Stephen Douglas
The New England Patriots are beating the New York Jets, as usual. This time they're also beating up the Jets quarterback. Zach Wilson took two borderline dirty hits on the same drive during the second quarter. After the second hit, where Matthew Judon tackled Wilson after he threw the ball, Wilson had to leave the game.
On the previous play Wilson fell awkwardly as Lawrence Guy went low as Wilson threw the ball.
Zach Wilson was evaluated and walked to the locker room under his own power, but did not look happy. Mike White, a former 2018 5th round pick by the Dallas Cowboys, replaced Wilson.