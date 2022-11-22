Has Zach Wilson Already Lost His Starting Job?
After a disastrous 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, the New York Jets are doing some soul-searching. On Monday, head coach Robert Saleh indicated second-year quarterback Zach Wilson might be losing his starting job.
Saleh told reporters that he's not ready to commit to starting Wilson this week against the Chicago Bears.
Wilson was atrocious on Sunday. He completed 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards. It was yet another terrible game in a season of them. On the year, Wilson has completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards, with four touchdowns and five interceptions. His passer rating is a terrible 72.6 and his QBR is 45.2.
He's been bad on the field but Wilson may have been worst off of it. On Sunday, when asked if he felt like he let the Jets defense down with his performance, Wilson said, "No. No." That was a bad move. It seemed like the former No. 2 overall pick was abdicating responsibility.
The Jets spent the second pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Wilson, and planned to build the franchise around him. So far, that project has been a disaster. Wilson was bad as a rookie and has been worse this season. Now the 6-4 Jets may be stuck starting Mike White at quarterback as they push for the postseason.