Zach Wilson Is Still Making Horrible Throws
Zach Wilson is still listed as the New York Jets' backup quarterback, but we're not sure how much longer that will last. The 24-year-old played in both of the team's preseason games so far and his stats haven't been bad. But he's still making easy reads look difficult and, frankly, has looked terrible in practice.
On Wednesday, he threw an interception into the flat where he stared down the defender and threw the ball right to him as his receiver left the area.
Check it out:
Yeah, that's ugly. The No. 2 pick from the 2021 NFL Draft has never lived up to the hype surrounding his selection. He's been really bad in each of his first two seasons. In the team's second preseason game he completed 14 of 20 passes for 123 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. Not bad on the surface, but it came against a pretty bad Carolina Panthers team New York thrashed 27-0.
Pretty sure Aaron Rodgers will win the team's starting quarterback job.