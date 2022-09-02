The Big Lead

Zach Plesac Fractured His Hand Punching Ground

Ryan Phillips
Cleveland Guardians v Seattle Mariners
Cleveland Guardians v Seattle Mariners / Alika Jenner/GettyImages
The Cleveland Guardians will be without starter Zach Plesac for a while because of a really dumb injury.

Last Saturday while facing the Seattle Mariners, Plesac surrendered a seventh-inning home run to Jake Lamb. That gave Seattle a 3-1 lead. Plesac was not please with the result and punched the ground really hard. On Friday we learned he fractured his hand as a result.

Here's video of the incident:

Clearly Plesac has never watched Bull Durham:

Never use your pitching hand.

Plesac didn't heed that sage advice and this is where we're at now:

It's been a frustrating season for Plesac despite Cleveland leading the American League Central. He's 3-11 with a 4.39 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP and 99 strikeouts against 37 walks in 127 innings. His current WAR is -0.4 and his fWAR is a paltry 0.8. And now he broke his hand by being an idiot.

Not the best 2022 for Plesac. Add him to the long list of dumb MLB injuries.

